Too soon to say whether Mali situation related to Paris attacks - U.S. envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. presidential envoy to the coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday that it was too soon to speculate whether the hostage situation in Mali was related in some way to the attacks in Paris last week.

“It is too really to soon to speculate” on whether the attacks may be related, Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk told MSNBC. “The groups in Mali aren’t particularly connected to the ISIS groups,” he added, using an acronym for Islamic State.