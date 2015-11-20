White House condemns attack in Mali, offers to help investigate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it condemned the attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali, and offered to help the Malian government as it investigates the “tragic terrorist attack.”
“We can confirm that the attack has ended, and we continue to coordinate with U.S officials on the ground to verify the location of all American citizens in Mali,” White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
