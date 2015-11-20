FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali hotel hostage standoff over, two attackers killed
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Mali hotel hostage standoff over, two attackers killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A hostage situation at a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, has ended and security forces have killed two Islamist gunmen who stormed the building earlier in the day, security sources said on Friday.

Police were moving in and out of the hotel, escorting civilians, some of them wounded, a witness said. Interior Security Minister Colonel Salif Traore, speaking on state-run television, said 76 people had been freed by security forces.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
