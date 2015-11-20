Mali hotel hostage standoff over, two attackers killed

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A hostage situation at a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, has ended and security forces have killed two Islamist gunmen who stormed the building earlier in the day, security sources said on Friday.

Police were moving in and out of the hotel, escorting civilians, some of them wounded, a witness said. Interior Security Minister Colonel Salif Traore, speaking on state-run television, said 76 people had been freed by security forces.