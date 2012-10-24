FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Union approves road map towards Mali election by April
#World News
October 24, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

African Union approves road map towards Mali election by April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The African Union on Wednesday approved a political road map for Mali that foresees elections by April, a move aimed at restoring stability after a coup last March, a senior AU official said.

“The road map provides for elections to be held 12 months after the return to constitutional order, meaning April,” AU Peace and Security Commissioner Ramtane Lamamra told Reuters.

An interim president was appointed in Mali in April after mutinous soldiers staged a coup against the then president, Amadou Toumani Toure.

The AU earlier announced the lifting of Mali’s suspension from the pan-African bloc.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
