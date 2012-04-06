AU rejects Mali rebels independence call

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The head of the African Union Commission rejected on Friday a declaration of independence by rebels in the north of Mali and called on the rest of the world to shun their secession bid.

“(AU Commission chair Jean Ping) firmly condemns this announcement, which is null and of no value whatsoever. He calls on the international community as a whole to fully support this principled position of Africa,” the continental grouping said in a statement.