AU rejects Mali rebels independence call
April 6, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 6 years

AU rejects Mali rebels independence call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The head of the African Union Commission rejected on Friday a declaration of independence by rebels in the north of Mali and called on the rest of the world to shun their secession bid.

“(AU Commission chair Jean Ping) firmly condemns this announcement, which is null and of no value whatsoever. He calls on the international community as a whole to fully support this principled position of Africa,” the continental grouping said in a statement.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; writing by Mark John; Editing by Jon Boyle

