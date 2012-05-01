Mali junta fighters overrun loyalist camp

Malian military junta troops who carried out a coup in March guard a street after renewed fighting in the capital Bamako May 1, 2012. Forces of Mali's ruling military junta battled troops loyal to ousted president Amadou Toumani Toure in several parts of the capital Bamako for a second day on Tuesday, forcing residents to flee their homes. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Soldiers from Mali’s ruling junta on Tuesday overran the main barracks of the presidential guard in the capital, witnesses and a junta officer said, marking a significant blow to the unit which has been fighting since Monday to reverse a March coup.

“The camp has fallen, it is empty and the red berets have fled,” a junta officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

A witness confirmed the junta had taken control of the Djicoroni camp, in the centre of Bamako, and said he saw the dead bodies of three presidential guardsmen.