Renegade Mali soldiers say seize power, depose Toure

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Renegade Malian soldiers went on state television on Thursday to declare they had seized power and would look to hand over to a new, democratically elected government.

“The CNRDR ... has decided to assume its responsibilities by putting an end to the incompetent regime of Amadou Toumani Toure,” Amadou Konare, spokesman for the National Committee for the Restoration of Democracy and State (CNRDR) said, accusing Toure’s government of failing to end rebellion in the north.