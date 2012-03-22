FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renegade Mali soldiers say seize power, depose Toure
#World News
March 22, 2012 / 5:22 AM / in 6 years

Renegade Mali soldiers say seize power, depose Toure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Renegade Malian soldiers went on state television on Thursday to declare they had seized power and would look to hand over to a new, democratically elected government.

“The CNRDR ... has decided to assume its responsibilities by putting an end to the incompetent regime of Amadou Toumani Toure,” Amadou Konare, spokesman for the National Committee for the Restoration of Democracy and State (CNRDR) said, accusing Toure’s government of failing to end rebellion in the north.

Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Louise Ireland

