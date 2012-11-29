FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali Islamists capture town near Mauritania border
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2012 / 12:22 PM / in 5 years

Mali Islamists capture town near Mauritania border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Ansar Dine, an Islamist group linked to Al Qaeda-linked, has moved into to a town near Mali’s border with Mauritania after separatist Tuareg rebels withdrew without a fight, an Islamist spokesman said on Thursday.

Islamist fighters from several groups have taken over an initial uprising by Tuareg MNLA rebels since an uneasy alliance of armed groups seized control of the north in March after a military coup paralyzed the central government.

Ansar Dine, which seeks to impose Islamic sharia law in Mali and has carried out executions and amputations in areas under its control, said it moved into Lere town on Wednesday afternoon.

“There was no fighting. We asked the MNLA who were there to leave. Most of them joined us. Others who didn’t agree left town,” spokesman Sanda Ould Boumana said.

Lere has no telephone network coverage and it was not immediately possible to independently confirm Ansar Dine’s version of its capture.

The town is located around 70 km (45 miles) east of Mali’s border with Mauritania, an ally of the West in the fight against al Qaeda in Africa.

The MNLA’s erstwhile Islamist allies drove the Tuareg rebels from their main stronghold of Gao in June. A delicate coexistence had reigned in the north since then but earlier this month clashes again erupted between the MNLA and MUJWA, another northern rebel group with links to al Qaeda.

MUJWA drove the MNLA out of the town of Menaka, near the border with Niger, last week.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday recommended that the Security Council approve an African Union force be sent to combat the Islamists. He stopped short, however, of offering the U.N.’s financial backing for the force, which is not expected to deploy before next year.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.