Four election officials seized by gunmen in north Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Five people, including four election officials, were kidnapped by gunmen in northern Mali on Saturday close to the town of Tessalit, army and local government sources said, ahead of a presidential vote next weekend.

An official in the local governor’s office said the gunmen were suspected to be members of the MNLA Tuareg separatist group, which signed a ceasefire with the government last month. It was not immediately possible to confirm this.