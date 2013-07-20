FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four election officials seized by gunmen in north Mali
July 20, 2013

Four election officials seized by gunmen in north Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Five people, including four election officials, were kidnapped by gunmen in northern Mali on Saturday close to the town of Tessalit, army and local government sources said, ahead of a presidential vote next weekend.

An official in the local governor’s office said the gunmen were suspected to be members of the MNLA Tuareg separatist group, which signed a ceasefire with the government last month. It was not immediately possible to confirm this.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Alison Williams

