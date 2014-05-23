FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali Tuareg separatists accept ceasefire agreement
#World News
May 23, 2014

Mali Tuareg separatists accept ceasefire agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Tuareg separatist groups in Mali accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by African Union and United Nations officials on Friday, a senior Tuareg official said.

“I can confirm that we have agreed to a ceasefire,” Ambeiry Ag Rhissa told Reuters by telephone from Kidal. “We have also agreed an exchange of prisoners and that an independent commission of inquiry should investigate what happened in (the northern town of) Kidal.”

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan

