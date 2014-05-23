Mali Tuareg separatists accept ceasefire agreement

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Tuareg separatist groups in Mali accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by African Union and United Nations officials on Friday, a senior Tuareg official said.

“I can confirm that we have agreed to a ceasefire,” Ambeiry Ag Rhissa told Reuters by telephone from Kidal. “We have also agreed an exchange of prisoners and that an independent commission of inquiry should investigate what happened in (the northern town of) Kidal.”