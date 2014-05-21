FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Machine gun, heavy weapons fire heard in flashpoint north Mali town
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Machine gun, heavy weapons fire heard in flashpoint north Mali town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Machine gun and heavy weapons fire broke out on Wednesday in the northern Mali town of Kidal, a rebel stronghold where the army has been reinforcing its positions ahead of an expected drive to retake it, an army officer and resident said.

“As you can hear... gunfire has started up again between the soldiers and rebels in Kidal. I can’t say more about it,” the officer told Reuters by telephone from the town.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by John Stonestreet

