FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen briefly take control of village in southern Mali
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Gunmen briefly take control of village in southern Mali

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Armed men attacked and briefly took control on Sunday of a village in Mali’s southern region of Sikasso, close to the border with Ivory Coast, the defense ministry said.

“The operation is over now. Fakola is under the control of Mali’s armed forces, though we don’t know about casualties yet,” said defense ministry spokesman Colonel Diaran Kone. A military source said the attackers could be the same group who attacked Misseni village in Sikasso this month.

A senior military official blamed the attack on a group of ethnic Peuhls infiltrated by fighters believed to be linked to al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

The group, called the Massina Liberation Front, is suspected to have clashed with government troops in the central Mopti region this month, and has been blamed for several recent attacks.

On Saturday, suspected Islamist fighters also believed to be Peuhl attacked a town in western Mali near the border with Mauritania, leaving three soldiers and nine attackers dead.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita held a defense council meeting on Sunday over the recent attacks. Afterwards, Defense Minister Tiéman Hubert Coulibaly said the government would beef up security on its borders with Ivory Coast and Mauritania.

This month, a northern rebel alliance led by ethnic Tuaregs signed a peace deal with the government aimed at ending their uprising and allowing the authorities to focus on fighting Islamist militants.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.