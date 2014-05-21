FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tuareg separatists beat back Mali army offensive on northern town
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

Tuareg separatists beat back Mali army offensive on northern town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Tuareg separatists have pushed back an attempt by Mali’s army to seize control of their stronghold town of Kidal, a diplomat and a spokesman for the Tuareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) said on Wednesday.

“All of Kidal including the Malian Military Camp 1 is in our control,” Attaye Ag Mohamed, an MNLA official in Kidal, told Reuters by telephone, adding that several Malian army soldiers had been killed, wounded or captured.

The Malian government was not immediately available to comment. A Bamako-based diplomat also told Reuters that the Malian army offensive had been pushed back.

Reporting by Bate Felix and David Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.