At least six civilians killed in northern Mali fighting: sources
May 21, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

At least six civilians killed in northern Mali fighting: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least six civilians, including one aid worker, were killed in northern Mali on Thursday amid clashes between separatist rebels and pro-government militia, rebels and a local source said.

The Spanish arm of aid agency Action Contre la Faim (ACF) confirmed that Moussa Ag Mohamedoun, one of its local employees, was killed in Tin Hama - a village in the Ansongo district in Gao region. ACF did not give details of how he died or comment on any other people killed.

A source who was told about the attack by eyewitnesses in Tin Hama said six people were executed by pro-government GATIA militia. The CMA rebel coalition said nine civilians had been killed by government troops. Neither the militia nor the Bamako government were available for comment.

Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara and David Lewis; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Frances Kerry

