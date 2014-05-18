Mali 'at war' with northern Tuareg separatists: prime minister

KIDAL, Mali (Reuters) - Mali is at war with armed Tuareg separatists, Prime Minister Moussa Mara said, after officials reported the rebels attacked the governor’s office in the northern town of Kidal on Saturday, abducting around 30 civil servants.

“Taking into account this declaration of war, the Republic of Mali is henceforth at war,” he told Reuters overnight inside a military base in the town where he sought refuge from the fighting. “We are going to formulate the appropriate response to the situation.”