French army kills 11 suspected militants in northern Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - French forces killed at least 11 suspected Islamist fighters and seized large amounts of weapons and ammunition during an operation in Mali’s northern region of Timbuktu, a French army source in Mali said on Friday.
“The operation was carried out on Wednesday night around a hundred kilometers north of Timbuktu,” the source said, requesting anonymity. “Eleven terrorists were killed and one French soldier was wounded.”
Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mike Collett-White