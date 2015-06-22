France vows to strengthen cooperation with U.N. mission in Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - France vowed on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the U.N. mission in Mali as it seeks to implement an ambitious peace deal aimed at stabilizing the volatile north.

An alliance of Tuareg-led rebels signed a long-delayed peace agreement with the government at the weekend granting greater autonomy to the poor, desert region in a bid to end decades of rebellions.

Tit-for-tat violence between rival armed groups has until now distracted Mali from fighting Islamist militants who briefly teamed up with Tuareg rebels to seize the north in 2012.

A French military operation scattered them a year later.

“It is essential that France accentuates its support for MINUSMA (the U.N. mission), to allow it to succeed in its noble mission of maintaining peace,” French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French troops in the northern town of Gao.

Le Drian, who was to fly to Bamako later on Monday to meet President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, said additional liaison officers would be sent from the French regional security force Operation Barkhane to assist MINUSMA.

U.N. peacekeepers have increasingly become a target of Islamist militants still active in the former French colony.

U.N. envoy to Mali, Mongi Hamdi, said on Monday that in recent weeks he had met with delegations from France, Britain, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands about what support the 11,000-strong peacekeeping mission needed.

“They are committed more than ever before to the peace process in Mali and they recognize that they have to chip in,” Hamdi told reporters in New York, where he is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

“We need engineer battalions, we need experts in improvised explosive devices, we need experts in a number of areas and that’s why we’re calling on the Europeans to help us,” he said, adding that logistical support was also a big challenge.

The MINUSMA force commander told the U.N. Security Council last week that his troops were not equipped to fight a guerrilla war that has killed 36 soldiers so far.

“I possess some good assets but overall we have some major shortfalls that make us extremely vulnerable,” Danish Major General Michael Lollesgaard said.

Diplomats have hailed the weekend peace deal as a potential breakthrough, but implementation is expected to be difficult.

One major challenge will be the return of Malian troops to parts of northern Mali currently used as drug-smuggling hubs and fiercely defended by armed groups.