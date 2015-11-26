FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French soldier dies from injuries suffered in Mali
November 26, 2015 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

French soldier dies from injuries suffered in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French soldier has died after suffering injuries in Mali when his vehicle was attacked by “terrorist groups”, the French President’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The soldier, who held a sergeant’s role in a parachute regiment, suffered the injuries in October in the north of Mali when a landmine blew up his vehicle, according to the statement.

France has a large military presence in Mali, which has witnessed attacks by Islamist militants in recent years, including one earlier this month on a luxury hotel in the Mali capital of Bamako.

Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda seized Mali’s desert north in 2012 following a separatist uprising but were scattered by a French military operation the following year.

The attack on the hotel in Bamako earlier this month came just a week after Islamic State attacks in Paris killed 130 people.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by James Regan

