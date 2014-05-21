FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France sends 100 extra troops to Mali after clashes
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 11:19 AM / 3 years ago

France sends 100 extra troops to Mali after clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is sending an extra 100 troops to Mali after an outbreak of violence this week in the north of the country between government forces and Tuareg separatists, an army spokesman said on Wednesday.

Machine gun and heavy weapons fire broke out again on Wednesday in Kidal following clashes at the weekend which killed at least eight Malian soldiers and eight civilians including six government officials.

“The decision has been taken to bring forces from Abidjan to Gao given the current period of tension,” spokesman Gilles Jaron told reporters.

He said about 100 soldiers were being sent which would take French troop numbers to 1,700 in its former colony.

Paris on Tuesday delayed plans to redeploy 3,000 soldiers to fight militants across Africa’s Sahel region, saying it first needed to help deal with the violence in northern Mali.

Reporting By Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.