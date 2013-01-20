FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French target Islamist posts in Gao, Timbuktu strikes: minister
#World News
January 20, 2013 / 5:39 PM / in 5 years

French target Islamist posts in Gao, Timbuktu strikes: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French forces have launched air strikes in the Mali regions of Timbuktu and Gao in recent days and will continue to do so as they target command posts of Islamist militants, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

“French forces, and notably air forces, are striking terrorist strongholds, that’s the case in the region of Gao, it’s the case in the Timbuktu region. It will continue,” the minister said in a TV interview.

He also said ground troops had not yet taken another town, Diabaly, but that he expected positive news on that front “in the coming hours”.

Reporting By Brian Love

