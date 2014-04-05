FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali government resigns, new PM appointed: state TV
April 5, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mali government resigns, new PM appointed: state TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mali's Prime Minister Oumar Tatam Ly speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Herman van Rompuy (unseen) in Brussels February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s government has resigned and town planning minister Moussa Mara will become prime minister, a presidential spokesman said on state television late on Saturday.

Outgoing prime minister Oumar Tatam Ly submitted the entire government’s resignation to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Saturday and it was accepted, the statement said.

His replacement Mara, a political veteran who ran against Keita in Mali’s August Presidential election, will be responsible for appointing new ministers.

No timeframe was given for the appointments.

Under the Malian system, a reshuffle is normal following legislative elections.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, known universally by his initials IBK, was elected on a pledge to unite Mali and is seeking to rebuild the country from the ashes of a war against Islamists.

The West African country was plunged into chaos by a Tuareg rebellion in early 2012, followed shortly by a military coup. Islamist militants took advantage of the chaos and seized the desert north, forcing France to intervene in its ex-colony.

Reporting by Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bernard Orr

