U.N. peacekeepers saw 27 bodies at Mali hotel - U.N. official
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. peacekeepers saw 27 bodies at Mali hotel - U.N. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations peacekeepers saw some 27 bodies on two separate floors of a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital Bamako that was attacked on Friday, a U.N. official told Reuters, citing preliminary information.

The peacekeepers saw 12 corpses in the basement of the hotel and another 15 on the second floor, the official said on condition of anonymity. He added that the U.N. troops were still helping Malian authorities search the hotel.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols

