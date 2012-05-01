FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali junta claims control of state TV, fighting continues
May 1, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

Mali junta claims control of state TV, fighting continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s ruling military junta said on Tuesday in a message aired over state television that it is in control of the state broadcaster building, the airport, and the military base in Kati near the capital after a counter-coup attempt.

A Reuters witness near the broadcaster’s main building said, however, that gun and heavy weapons fire continued near the building.

“The president of the CNRD informs the public that the CNRD controls the state broadcaster, the airport and the military camp,” according to the scrolling message, which interrupted regular TV programming.

Reporting by Cheikh Amadou Diouara; Writing by Richard Valdmanis

