Mali's junta pledges to seek quick power handover

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Mali’s junta promised on Saturday to quickly come up with new proposals aimed at handing power back to civilians after last week’s widely condemned coup.

“We do not want to confiscate power,” senior junta member Colonel Moussa Sinko Coulibaly told a news conference in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, after talks with Burkina President Blaise Compaore, the main mediator in the crisis.

Facing diplomatic sanctions by neighbors and a rebellion in the north, he promised to return to Bamako and to try to produce proposals “very quickly” for a power handover that would meet international approval.

“We agree there must be a regular, normal constitutional state of affairs,” he said.