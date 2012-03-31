FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali's junta pledges to seek quick power handover
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 6 years ago

Mali's junta pledges to seek quick power handover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Mali’s junta promised on Saturday to quickly come up with new proposals aimed at handing power back to civilians after last week’s widely condemned coup.

“We do not want to confiscate power,” senior junta member Colonel Moussa Sinko Coulibaly told a news conference in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, after talks with Burkina President Blaise Compaore, the main mediator in the crisis.

Facing diplomatic sanctions by neighbors and a rebellion in the north, he promised to return to Bamako and to try to produce proposals “very quickly” for a power handover that would meet international approval.

“We agree there must be a regular, normal constitutional state of affairs,” he said.

Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; writing by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.