Malians gesture behind the national flag at a rally against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in Bamako April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali authorities have named Cheick Modibo Diarra, Microsoft Corp’s chairman for Africa, as interim prime minister charged with helping to restore civilian rule to the West African country after last month’s coup.

The appointment of Diarra, a former NASA astrophysicist, was announced on Tuesday in a statement read out on state television.