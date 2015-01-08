Mali's prime minister and government resign: PM's spokesman

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s Prime Minister Moussa Mara resigned on Thursday, more than a year after his party lost parliamentary elections in a country recovering from a coup and conflicts with Islamists and separatists.

Mara, a former town planning minister, was appointed prime minister by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last April. He had failed to beat Keita at presidential elections in 2013 and his Yelema party won just a single seat in parliamentary elections that year.

With his resignation, the whole government also resigns.

