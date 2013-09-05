New Mali president names banker as first prime minister

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s new president has named Oumar Tatam Ly, a former senior official in West Africa’s regional central bank, as his first prime minister, according to a statement read on state television on Thursday.

Ly held a number of posts in the BCEAO central bank before becoming Mali’s director at the bank and then special advisor to the governor.

The announcement was made a day after Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was sworn in as president, pledging to stamp out corruption and bring peace to Mali after a turbulent 18 months saw a coup and a rebellion plunge the gold exporter into crisis.