Chadian troops killed al Qaeda commander in Mali: Deby

Chad President Idriss Deby arrives at Khartoum Airport on an official visit February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chadian troops killed one of al Qaeda’s most feared commanders in Africa, Abdelhamid Abou Zeid, during fighting with Islamist rebels in northern Mali, President Idriss Deby said on Friday.

“It was Chadian forces who killed two jihadi leaders, including Abou Zeid,” Deby told opposition politicians in the presence of journalists after a funeral ceremony for Chadian soldiers killed in the fighting.