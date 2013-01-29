FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali targets July 31 for elections: interim president
#World News
January 29, 2013

Mali targets July 31 for elections: interim president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Mali is hoping to organize elections on July 31, Mali’s interim President Dioncounda Traore said on Tuesday as French and Malian forces consolidated the hold on northern towns recaptured during a two-week offensive against Islamists.

“I’d like to reiterate our commitment here to conduct the transition in Mali with one agenda, one program, which is to recover the north and also in particular, bring Mali back to a normal situation,” Traore told a donor’s conference in Ethiopia.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

