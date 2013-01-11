FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali president declares state of emergency over rebel advance
#World News
January 11, 2013 / 6:48 PM / 5 years ago

Mali president declares state of emergency over rebel advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s interim President Dioncounda Traore declared a state of emergency on Friday as government forces battled to hold back al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters threatening to push south from their northern strongholds, an official at the presidency said.

“President Traore has just decreed a state of emergency. The information will be transmitted on national television this evening,” the official told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

