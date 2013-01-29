FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France calls for international observers in Mali
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2013 / 7:48 PM / 5 years ago

France calls for international observers in Mali

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France favors a quick deployment of international monitors to Mali to ensure that human rights are not abused, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

French and Malian troops over the past two weeks have driven Islamist insurgents out of some areas of north Mali they occupied last year. The Islamists imposed severe sharia (Islamic law) in areas they seized, authorizing stoning for adulterers and amputations for thieves while forcing women to don veils.

Malian troops have also been accused by international human rights groups of carrying out revenge killings of suspected Islamist rebels and sympathizers. There have also been cases of looting and attacks by civilians against such individuals and their properties in the liberated cities of Gao and Timbuktu.

“The French government is ... in favor of rapidly deploying international observers to ensure that human rights are respected (in Mali),” Ayrault said in a speech to parliament.

“Our troops have been told to show extreme caution in responding to acts of violence. I point out though that the International Committee of the Red Cross has not so far confirmed acts that have been reported on this subject by some non-governmental organizations,” he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.