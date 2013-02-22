Malian, French troops kill 15 Islamists in Gao: France

Malian soldiers walk past French soldiers crouching near Sharia Square, now renamed Independence Plaza, during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

PARIS (Reuters) - Malian troops backed by French soldiers and attack helicopters killed 15 Islamists in Gao on Thursday in fighting to retake a mayor’s office occupied by the militants, France’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Four Malian and two French soldiers were wounded in the fighting that erupted after Islamists were reported to have infiltrated the town in northern Mali. Calm had returned in the afternoon, the ministry said on its website.