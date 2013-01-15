FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. considering logistical help for France in Mali conflict
#World News
January 16, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

U.S. considering logistical help for France in Mali conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering providing logistical support to assist France in fighting rebel forces in Mali, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“We share the French goal of denying terrorists a safe haven in the region and we support the French operation,” Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“We are supporting the French by sharing information and we are considering requests for logistical support,” he added.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

