Malian army repels Islamist attack on northern town of Gao
#World News
March 23, 2013 / 11:59 PM / in 5 years

Malian army repels Islamist attack on northern town of Gao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s army repulsed an attack by a group of Islamist rebels who had slipped past army checkpoints to enter the northern Malian town of Gao, a military official said on Saturday.

The Malian army official said government forces had defeated the Islamists after more than two hours of intense fighting. The clashes took place after Gao residents reported a group of Islamists entering their neighborhood.

No death toll was immediately available. Gao was controlled for several months by the MUJWA Islamist group, which imposed a violent form of sharia, until the town was liberated by a French-led offensive in late January.

Reporting by Cheick Diarra; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Jackie Frank

