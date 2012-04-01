FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire heard in Malian town of Timbuktu: residents
#World News
April 1, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 6 years ago

Gunfire heard in Malian town of Timbuktu: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Gunfire was heard on Sunday around the northern Mali town of Timbuktu, which rebels have said is among the three main regional centers they are targeting in a push to create a desert homeland.

“It’s our turn now. There is gunfire everywhere,” local Mohamed Ould Ali said by telephone after rebels seized other key northern towns in a lightning advance since Friday. Other local sources said the regular army was in the process of fleeing its main positions there.

Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Mark John Editing by Maria Golovnina

