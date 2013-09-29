Gunmen attack Malian army in northern town of Kidal

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked Malian government forces in the northern desert town of Kidal on Sunday, a local official said, three days after Tuareg separatist rebels broke off a ceasefire with the newly elected government.

“We are under fire. The shooting is taking place all over Kidal,” said regional governor Adama Kamissoko in Kidal, a long-standing base for the MNLA separatist rebels. “The armed group attacked and the army has responded.”