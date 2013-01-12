FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malian army retakes central town from Islamists
January 12, 2013 / 12:57 AM / 5 years ago

Malian army retakes central town from Islamists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s armed forces retook the central town of Konna from Islamist rebels with French military support on Friday, a Malian defense ministry official and residents said.

“The Malian army has retaken Konna with the help of our military partners. We are there now,” Lieutenant Colonel Diaran Kone told Reuters.

A local shopkeeper confirmed that the army had entered the town, which had been seized on Thursday by the al Qaeda-linked insurgents who control Mali’s desert north.

Reporting By Bate Felix; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Heavens

