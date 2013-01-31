FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four Malian soldiers killed by suspected rebel landmine
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Four Malian soldiers killed by suspected rebel landmine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least four Malian soldiers were killed when their vehicle struck a landmine suspected to have been planted by fleeing Islamist insurgents in northern Mali, a Malian military officer said Thursday.

“The explosion of the patrol vehicle killed four soldiers and wounded five. It happened between Gossi and Gao on Wednesday,” the officer said, requesting not to be named.

Gao, the largest town in northern Mali, was occupied by Islamist insurgents until the weekend, when they fled a three-week air and ground offensive by French and Malian forces.

After being pounded by French air strikes, the Islamist militants have abandoned towns and melted away into the deserts and caves of northern Mali.

A French military commander warned last week of the risk of mines and booby traps in the insurgents’ wake.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.