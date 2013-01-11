Mali says Nigeria, Senegal, France providing help

BAMAKO (Reuters) - France, Nigeria and Senegal are already providing Malian government forces with assistance on the ground against Islamist insurgents, a defense ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“Today, we have partners from Nigeria, Senegal ... France and more on the ground, to give us some assistance,” Oumar Dao, chief of operations at the Mali Defence Ministry, told a news conference without providing further details.

“Our operational team will define what kind of aid they will provide,” he said.