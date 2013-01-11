FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali says Nigeria, Senegal, France providing help
January 11, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Mali says Nigeria, Senegal, France providing help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - France, Nigeria and Senegal are already providing Malian government forces with assistance on the ground against Islamist insurgents, a defense ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“Today, we have partners from Nigeria, Senegal ... France and more on the ground, to give us some assistance,” Oumar Dao, chief of operations at the Mali Defence Ministry, told a news conference without providing further details.

“Our operational team will define what kind of aid they will provide,” he said.

Reporting By Bate Felix; writing by Daniel Flynn

