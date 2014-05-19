Mali separatists release around 30 civil servants: U.N. mission

ACCRA (Reuters) - Separatists in northern Mali have released around 30 civil servants held since Saturday after an attack on a regional governor’s office in Kidal, a spokeswoman for the U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA told Reuters on Monday.

The Malian army was preparing to launch an assault on Kidal, where separatist fighters killed at least eight soldiers in Saturday’s attack. U.N. spokeswoman Radhia Achouri confirmed the release but gave no details.