Existing U.N. resolutions would permit French Mali action: source
January 11, 2013 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

Existing U.N. resolutions would permit French Mali action: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Resolutions already passed by the U.N. Security Council on Mali would permit a military intervention by France, a French diplomatic source said on Friday as Paris said it would support a Malian request for help.

“With the United Nations resolutions and Mali’s request for help, the legal framework for a direct intervention is already there,” the source said, after President Francois Hollande said any military support would respect U.N. resolutions.

“We are following the situation on the ground hour by hour. We are going to see whether this offensive continues or not. France’s assistance will depend on the situation on the ground.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

