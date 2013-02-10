FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunfire, explosions heard in Mali's Gao: residents
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 10, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 5 years

Gunfire, explosions heard in Mali's Gao: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gao, Mali (Reuters) - Bursts of gunfire and several explosions were heard in the northern Malian town of Gao on Sunday, as French and Malian troops tightened security precautions following two suicide bomb attacks in two days, residents and a Reuters reporter said.

One resident reported clashes were taking place between Malian soldiers and suspected Islamist rebels near a police station in the sprawling Saharan town. There was no immediate confirmation from Malian and French military authorities.

Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.