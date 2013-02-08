French, Chadian forces secure Tessalit in northeast Mali

DAKAR (Reuters) - French and Chadian forces pursuing Islamist insurgents in Mali on Friday took control of the airfield and town of Tessalit in the remote northeast, near the border with Algeria, France’s defense ministry said.

A statement posted on the ministry’s Website said French special forces were parachuted in to seize the airfield, and 50 more troops were sent up to secure the town, which is about 50 km (30 miles) from the Algerian frontier.