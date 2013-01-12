FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali intervention will put French citizens at risk: Islamists
#World News
January 12, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 5 years ago

Mali intervention will put French citizens at risk: Islamists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - France’s military intervention against Islamist fighters in northern Mali will put French citizens at risk, a spokesman for insurgent group Ansar Dine said on Saturday.

“There are consequences, not only for French hostages, but also for all French citizens wherever they find themselves in the Muslim world,” Sanda Ould Boumama told Reuters. “We are going to continue resisting and defend ourselves. We are ready to die fighting.”

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche

