Islamists killed in Timbuktu clashes: France
#World News
March 21, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Islamists killed in Timbuktu clashes: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Malian and French forces killed around 10 Islamist militants during overnight clashes in Timbuktu, the French army said on Thursday.

“The last clashes in the airport area took place just before 0700,” army spokesman Thierry Burkhard. “About 10 terrorists were killed during this operation.”

A suicide car-bomber killed a Malian soldier and wounded six others in a raid on the airport in Timbuktu overnight, a Mali army spokesman said earlier, an attack which triggered a counter-assault by French forces.

Burkhard said two Malian soldiers had been slightly wounded from friendly fire after French troops intervened.

Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer; writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
