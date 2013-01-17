FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Togo troops arrive in Mali to kick off African mission
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
January 17, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Togo troops arrive in Mali to kick off African mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A contingent of Togolese troops arrived in Mali on Thursday, marking the start of a deployment of thousands of West African soldiers due to fight alongside the Malian and French army against al Qaeda-linked rebels in the north.

A Reuters television reporter at Bamako airport said a jet carrying about 100 Togolese troops landed at around 1700 GMT.

“Life is difficult for the people of northern Mali and the international community has the duty to help these people,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mawoute Bayassim Gnamkoulamba, a member of the Togolese contingent. “That is why we think that it is necessary for us to protect Mali and we are proud today to fulfill that mission.” (Reporting by Marco Trujillo; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.