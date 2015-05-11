FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least eight Malian soldiers killed in ambush in north: source, radio
May 11, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

At least eight Malian soldiers killed in ambush in north: source, radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least eight Malian soldiers were killed and 11 others injured in an ambush by rebel fighters near the northern town of Timbuktu on Monday, a military source and a local radio said.

The military source said eight of the 11 soldiers were seriously injured and the toll might rise. Malian state radio’s Timbuktu regional station reported the same number of dead and injured without giving details.

Mali’s army has confirmed an ambush took place but not given any further details. There were no mentions of how many rebels were killed or wounded.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

