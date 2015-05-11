At least eight Malian soldiers killed in ambush in north: source, radio

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least eight Malian soldiers were killed and 11 others injured in an ambush by rebel fighters near the northern town of Timbuktu on Monday, a military source and a local radio said.

The military source said eight of the 11 soldiers were seriously injured and the toll might rise. Malian state radio’s Timbuktu regional station reported the same number of dead and injured without giving details.

Mali’s army has confirmed an ambush took place but not given any further details. There were no mentions of how many rebels were killed or wounded.