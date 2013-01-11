FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali president to meet Hollande in Paris Wed: source
January 11, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 5 years ago

Mali president to meet Hollande in Paris Wed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Mali’s interim President Dioncounda Traore will meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Wednesday following his request for French military assistance in pushing back a rebel offensive, a French diplomatic source said.

Hollande said earlier on Friday that Paris would respond favorably to Mali’s request for help, within the limits of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and was ready to move to stop a push by the rebels into new territory.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Catherine Bremer

