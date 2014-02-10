Red Cross says vehicle carrying five disappears in northern Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - The Red Cross said on Monday that one of its vehicles carrying five people went missing two days ago in northern Mali between the towns of Gao and Kidal.

Jean-Yves Clemenzo, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross based in Geneva, said all five of the people on board the vehicle were Malian.

Despite a French military presence in Mali for over a year, the government is still battling pockets of armed Islamic militants carrying out sporadic attacks.