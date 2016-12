DAKAR The main separatist group in northern Mali, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), has suspended its participation in a peace process initiated by a 2015 accord, according to a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The document, dated Dec.19 and signed by President Alghabass Ag Intalla, cited rising violence and a lack of progress on reforms among other reasons for its decision.

